50 Cent’s lawyer claims Daphne Joy Narvaez’s rape accusations are tied to her “loyalty” to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist,’” the rapper’s lawyer, Reena Jain, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, May 6, referring to 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) and Narvaez’s son Sire, whom they have continued to coparent since their split in 2013.

Jain continued, “The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years.”

Combs’ team could not be reached by Us Weekly for comment.

Jain’s statement comes hours after Us broke the news that 50 Cent is suing Narvaez for defamation. In court docs obtained by Us, 50 Cent claims she “falsely and publicly” accused him of “rape and physical abuse” during their relationship. (The pair were together from 2011 to 2013.)

50 Cent alleged that Narvaez made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son,” the docs filed on Monday state.

After Narvaez made the allegations in March via Instagram, 50 Cent denied the “false and baseless accusations” in a statement to Us — and subsequently claimed in the court docs that he’s been “subjected to extensive public ridicule, hatred and contempt.”

50 Cent is looking to “vindicate his rights and protect his reputation” from Narvaez’s “calculated attack,” while also seeking punitive and exemplary damages for the “severe harm” caused by her “false and defamatory statements.”

Recent court docs named Narvaez as a “sex worker” in a case against Diddy and claimed that 50 Cent did not know “the full extent and nature” of her relationship with the fellow musician. (Diddy, 54, is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.)

50 Cent decided to “take legal action to protect his son” after discovering the claims that Narvaez was Diddy’s “sex worker,” and filed for sole custody of Sire. After news broke, Narvaez publicly accused him of abuse via social media.

“The Defamatory Post contains false and malicious statements of fact that expose Jackson to hatred, contempt, or aversion, or induce an evil or unsavory opinion of Jackson, in the minds of the public,” the court docs state, referring to Narvaez’s social media post, noting it was “made with the specific intent to” impact the custody case, in part.

The docs claim that 50 Cent “has been damaged both personally and professionally” by Narvaez’s claims, adding that he’s “suffered, and will continue to suffer, substantial damages, to which he is entitled to recover in an amount to be determined at trial.”