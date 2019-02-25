The connection is clear. A Star Is Born actresses Luenell and Shangela both agree that the chemistry between costars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is undeniable.

The comedian, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively that the bond between Gaga, 32, and Cooper, 44, was apparent from the moment they started filming the Oscar-nominated movie.

“I’m just sayin’ — it happened with Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie],” she told Us at the Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner and Icon Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24. “I don’t see how you do not fall in love with your costar.”

Pitt and Jolie fell in love while making Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The Fury actor was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, but the duo announced their separation in March 2005, one month before the movie hit theaters. The Maleficent star revealed in January 2006 that she and Pitt were expecting their first child together, subsequently confirming their relationship. The pair tied the knot in August 2014, but called it quits two years later.

Luenell acknowledged that while the “Born This Way” singer recently ended her engagement to Christian Carino, the Hangover alum is in a longterm relationship with Irina Shayk. She noted: “[Lady Gaga] don’t play that, but I’m just saying they got mad chemistry. That’s what I think makes it … because I believe in the moment [they were filming] that it was real.”

Shangela, 37, told Us on the red carpet at the Oscars that watching the pair interact on set was “wonderful.” The former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant explained: “It was sweet, it was loving, it was supportive. And I think that should be the chemistry on any set.”

Gaga and Cooper left viewers in awe when they performed “Shallow” at the 91st annual Academy Awards. The duet caused some fans to speculate that the duo are secretly in love, with one tweeting: “If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars.”

When the Grammy winner got on stage to accept the award for best original song for the hit tune, she was sure to acknowledge the Mule actor. “Bradley, there’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you,” she gushed. “Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

With reporting by Christina Rath

