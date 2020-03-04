A word of advice! Alec Baldwin revealed what tips he has for his niece Hailey Baldwin’s marriage to Justin Bieber.

“No, they don’t need any advice,” the 30 Rock alum, 61, told Us Weekly exclusively in a joint interview with wife Hilaria Baldwin at Guild Hall’s 35th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards at the Rainbow Room in NYC on Tuesday, March 3. “But I think, put each other first, if you can.”

Alec revealed how he has applied his advice for Bieber, 26, and Hailey, 23, to his own marriage to the 36-year-old Spanish actress. “We really try all of us to stay together,” Alec said about his union. “[If I] have to go to L.A. maybe and shoot something, we’re all going to head out there together. I think it doesn’t work if you spend too much time apart. And us, it’s the opposite situation.”

The Living Clearly Method author agreed with her husband’s sentiment and shared what guidance she provided to the young couple. “I told them that they don’t need any advice because they got this,” she told Us on Tuesday.

Bieber and Hailey wed in September 2018 in a courthouse ceremony in NYC, just months after rekindling their romance following the “Yummy” crooner’s split from on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez that March. The following year, the couple held a more lavish wedding at the Somerset Chapel of Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Speaking to Elle for its March 2020 cover story, the model revealed why the couple waited to have a traditional ceremony. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,” she told the magazine. “I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.”

Alec, in fact, did not attend the pair’s second nuptials, which a source previously told Us would be “very small.” The Saturday Night Live star told Us in August 2019 that he was unaware of the South Carolina ceremony. “I didn’t know the wedding was now,” he said at the time. “They keep everything under wraps.”

Ahead of Bieber’s musical return earlier this year, a source told Us in March 2019 that Bieber is “extremely focused on his relationship with Hailey right now and himself.” The Grammy winner aimed to “unconditionally show his love for her.”

On Tuesday, Bieber and Hailey’s relatives Alec and Hilaria attended the Guild Hall’s 35th Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards, honoring Dorothea Rockburne, Salman Rushdie, Barry Sonnenfeld and Ted Hartley. The honorees were selected by their peers for their achievements in the literary, visual and performing arts categories. The event was hosted by Eric Fischl, an artist who is also the president of the Academy of the Arts and a Guild Hall Trustee.

With reporting by Marc Lupo