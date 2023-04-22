After nearly three years of marriage, Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have separated.

“Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce,” the model, 30, wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Friday, April 21. “We will continue our relationship as friends and coparents to our angel [daughter] Luca. Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you.”

Pettyfer, 33, has not publicly addressed the pair’s breakup but has since found solace in spending time with Luca, 2.

“Happiness,” the Magic Mike star captioned a Saturday, April 22, pic of his little girl on a swing set, in which he covered her face with a heart emoji.

Pettyfer and Garrn were first linked in early 2019, making their debut appearance as a couple at Elton John’s annual Oscars bash that February.

“We met and became very, very good friends [while filming Warning] and about six months or nine months later, we became more than friends,” the Beastly actor recalled of their love story during an October 2021 interview with Reel Talker.

The Endless Love star eventually proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel in December 2019.

“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Garrn gushed via Instagram at the time, showing off her engagement ring. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”

The twosome tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in the bride’s native Germany in October 2020. Nearly one year later, the pair excitedly revealed that they were expanding their family.

“I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever,” Garrn told Vogue Germany in a March 2021 profile. “What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was ‘finally!’ I was very, very, very excited.”

She added: “I touch my belly right away, and I’m just super excited to have my little one inside me.”

Their daughter, Luca Malaika, arrived in July 2021 and the estranged couple have loved watching her milestones, which they’ve frequently shared via social media.

Prior to marrying the supermodel, Pettyfer dated Emma Roberts and Dianna Agron before moving on with Riley Keough. The Wild Child actor proposed to the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, in 2012, shortly before they called off their engagement.

Garrn, for her part, was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and NBA star Chandler Parsons.