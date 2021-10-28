As Amber Portwood and ex Andrew Glennon are engaged in an ongoing custody battle regarding their son James, Glennon is now alleging that the Teen Mom OG star used drugs during her 2018 pregnancy.

Glennon, 37, claimed in a court filing that the MTV personality, 31, abused drugs throughout her pregnancy with their now 3-year-old son, even asking her to submit a hair follicle drug test after alleging she exhibited “paranoid” and erratic behavior, Us Weekly can confirm.

Glennon’s allegations, published via The Sun, further claimed that Portwood had a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum has since denied her ex-partner’s claims, filing an objection one day later, noting that she continues to undergo regular drug testing while she’s on probation from her 2019 domestic battery case.

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” Portwood’s response said, according to the outlet. “Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light.”

Nearly one year after welcoming James in May 2018, the exes called it quits in July 2019 amid her domestic battery arrest. Following her legal case, Portwood had a no-contact order with her son but eventually was granted supervised visits. Since then, the Never Too Late author and Glennon have been navigating coparenting.

The Indiana native — who also shares daughter Leah, 12, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley — exclusively told Us in March 2020 that she sees her son “fairly a lot.”

“I am trying to coparent the best way that I can,” she said at the time. “I get a lot of people tell[ing] me after my days with him: ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth.’”

The reality TV star previously made headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her daughter in “months,” claiming Leah “started acting weird and turning on me.”

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” she explained during a September episode of Teen Mom OG. “I wanted us to have a great coparenting family that I thought we had until it became weird. This is not [Leah]. She does not ignore me like this. Even if I take responsibility for every single wrongdoing I’ve ever done, it just feels like it’s never enough.”

Months earlier, Portwood promised to “make things right” with her eldest child.

“I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right,” she captioned an April Instagram post of the mother-daughter pair. “However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter.”