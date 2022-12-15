Stepping out. Amy Robach was spotted grabbing coffee as ABC continues to review her alleged relationship with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes.

The 20/20 reporter, 49, was photographed in New York City on Wednesday, December 14, during her second week of absences from GMA3: What You Need to Know, which she cohosts with the former CNN anchor, 45. The University of Georgia graduate wore a red puffer jacket and black leggings while grabbing a pick-me-up after a trip to the gym.

Robach and Holmes have been benched from the third hour of Good Morning America since December 5 after the duo — who are both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy outside the studio.

In photos published by the Daily Mail in November, the pair could be seen holding hands while in a car. Another set of snaps showed Holmes placing his hand on Robach’s backside as they unloaded the trunk of a vehicle.

Earlier this week, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that ABC hasn’t yet made a decision about the twosome’s future at GMA3. “T.J. and Amy are not on camera currently because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing them back on air,” the source explained. “ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed.”

Shortly after the photos appeared online, the duo returned to TV as if nothing had changed, hosting the December 1 and 2 episodes of their morning show. On December 5, however, their seats were filled by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have also stepped in for Robach and Holmes alongside GMA3 regular Dr. Jen Ashton.

Neither Robach nor Holmes have publicly commented on their reported relationship or where they stand with their respective spouses. Robach tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig that same year.

After the intimate photos were published, however, both Robach and Holmes deleted their Instagram profiles. Shue, 55, also wiped all traces of his wife from his own social media accounts.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Robach’s friends are worried about her future amid the ongoing scandal. “Amy’s friends fear [T.J. is] not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider said.