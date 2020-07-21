Sharing her story. Anna Camp opened up about her battle with the coronavirus and why wearing a mask is so important.

“Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21. “I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms.”

The South Carolina native explained that she was “incredibly safe,” wore a mask and used hand sanitizer as recommended, but one lapse in judgment led to her coming down with the virus.

“One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask,” Camp told her fans. “One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

The True Blood alum shot down claims that COVID-19 is like having a “bad flu” by detailing what she went through while infected.

“I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long-term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful,” she wrote. “Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.”

Camp outlined her current symptoms, a month after recovering, saying she still has “dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.”

The Perfect Harmony actress urged everyone to be more diligent with how they are protecting themselves amid the pandemic.

“I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask,” she explained. “It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives.”

Camp concluded: “Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️.”

The Desperados star, who has been quarantining with her new boyfriend, Michael Johnson, talked about how she’s been able to stay sane while staying home in June.

“We’ve done some things where we cook for the movie we’re watching,” Camp told Entertainment Tonight last month. “So if we’re watching an Italian movie, we’ll have an Italian food night.”

She added: “I am very lucky to have found someone and thankful that we’re doing well amidst all of this insanity that’s going on in the world right now.”

Camp, who split from husband and former Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin in April 2019, confirmed her romance with Johnson, 37, via Instagram in March, while on a trip to Joshua Tree, California.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.