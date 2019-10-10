



Back on? Javi Marroquin and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, are seemingly living together again after their nasty split.

The Teen Mom 2 star and the fitness guru have shared pictures and videos from what appears to be the same kitchen several times in recent weeks. According to Radar Online, she moved back in weeks after their massive fight over Marroquin’s alleged cheating.

The gym owner apologized to Comeau, with whom he shares son Eli, 10 months, in a lengthy apology letter shared on August 26 via Instagram.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes. I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted,” the MTV star wrote. “I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Marroquin went on to apologize to Eli and his 5-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

“To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love,” he penned. “I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

Lowry, for her part, alleged that Marroquin was unfaithful to Comeau during the October 1 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Congrats! Good luck, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant,” Lowry said on the episode after learning the twosome were engaged.

The Hustle and Heart author and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016. She told her “Coffee Convos” cohost Lindsie Chrisley during the October 2 episode of their podcast that she could “never marry Javi ever again.”

“Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times,” Lowry explained. “Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do, like, a commitment ceremony.”

