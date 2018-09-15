In mourning. Ariana Grande kept ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s memory alive by listening to his new album a little more than a week after his death.

The 25-year-old pop star shared screenshots of two songs from Swimming — “Ladders” and “Dunno” — on her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 15. Grande added cloud, angel, bird, heart and hugging emojis to her posts.

Miller was pronounced dead at the age of 26 of an apparent overdose at his San Fernando Valley area home just before noon on September 7.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer has paid tribute to her ex on social media several times since his passing.

She first posted a black-and-white photo of the “Self Care” rapper to Instagram without a caption on September 8.

The Grammy winner later penned a gut-wrenching note to her former love. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote on Instagram Friday, September 14. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

She continued: “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.” The message was accompanied by a video of Miller calling his then-girlfriend “baby” as she told him, “You make me happy.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Grande is “absolutely heartbroken” over the MC’s death. “Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” the insider told Us in the days after his passing. “He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer dated Miller for nearly two years before Us confirmed their split in May. Grande moved on with Pete Davidson, to whom she is now engaged, that same month.

