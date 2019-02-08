Thankful for the support. Ariana Grande released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, in the early hours of Friday, February 8, and she’s extremely grateful for those who helped her overcome a difficult year to get to this point.

“I’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying,” Grande, 25, tweeted on Friday just minutes after her album dropped. “I love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album.”

The “7 Rings” singer then wrote powerful words of appreciation and gratitude: “This music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye.” She added in a second tweet, “Cried sm tonight that my eyes feel like they know something i don’t.”

The former Nickelodeon star’s 2018 was filled with many ups and down. In May, she and Mac Miller split after nearly two years together. A few weeks later, Us Weekly broke the news that she had started dating Pete Davidson. Grande and the Saturday Night Live star, 25, got engaged in June, but called off their engagement in October, a month after Miller died from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

Grande seemingly addressed the internal struggle she went through after the rapper’s death in her new song “Ghostin’,” which she admitted is about “Feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else. Feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare…. and how i should be ghosting him.”

The Scream Queens alum croons on the track’s chorus, “I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again over him.” She adds in the second verse, “Though I wish he were here instead / Don’t want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me when I’m dreaming every now and then.”

Shortly after the comedian and musician split, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that “Pete was 100 percent there for Ariana” through all the turmoil. A second insider later told Us that Miller’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship” and they weren’t able to overcome it.

The source noted: “Pete loved Ariana and wanted it to work, but they’ve both had such tragic events happen in their lives. And they are young.”

Davidson has since been linked to 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale, but a separate insider told Us earlier this month that they likely won’t get “too serious” because they live “on opposite coasts.” Grande has no hard feelings and recently called the pair “so cute” together.

