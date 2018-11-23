Remembering her loved one. Ariana Grande paid tribute to her late ex, Mac Miller, who died in September, on Thanksgiving.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lying next to a sleeping Miller, which she had originally posted one year prior with the caption, “A pie,” on Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 22.

She added a new phrase in tiny script on Thursday, writing, “You’re v missed.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the “Dang!” singer and the Grammy nominee split in May ahead of his death after nearly two years of dating.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” Grande wrote of their breakup in May. “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

The pop star, who got engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in July only to call things off in October, has been struggling since Miller’s passing, with a source telling Us in September that Grande was “absolutely heartbroken” over the news of Miller’s passing.

“Her entire family is in shock too,” the source told Us at the time. “They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari. He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

The “Breathin'” crooner has posted several tributes to Miller on social media: In early November, she responded to a fan video of the musician listening to R.E.M on Twitter. “His voice and laugh. He is supposed to be here,” the pop star replied. “Thank u for finding this.”

She also shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram a week after Miller’s death in September. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Miller died on September 7 at the age of 26. The rapper, who had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death, was revealed to have passed away of accidental mixed drug toxicity in November.

