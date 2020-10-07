A different route! As Hollywood hit pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, Armie Hammer found an unconventional hobby to keep himself occupied.

On Tuesday, October 6, the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor made a socially-distant appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss how he’s been coping with life in quarantine as the global health crisis rages on. Dressed in an astronaut suit — which the 52-year-old host likened to a “baked potato” — Hammer detailed his newfound interest in construction.

“I have been productive. I’ve been really fortunate,” the Social Network star said. “Look, the world’s falling apart, it’s the apocalypse. But funny enough, my buddy Ashton [Ramsey] bought an old motel out in the desert. It was this kind of abandoned, rundown motel, and I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, ‘Dude, I have nothing to do.’ He was like, ‘Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?'”

Hammer previously opened up about his quarantine activity in August, showing off the view from Joshua Tree National Park in California. At the time, he gushed over his pal for being “the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for.”

Despite the Golden Globe nominee’s excitement about his long-term project, Kimmel had his doubts. “[You said], ‘Of course not, that’s terrible. I’m a movie star, that’s the last thing I want to do,'” the comedian teased on Tuesday.

The On the Basis of Sex actor, however, needed to stay busy. “Do you think I had anything else better going on?” Hammer joked. “I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options.”

Before heading out to the desert, the California native was holed up in the Cayman Islands with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3. In July, the pair confirmed that they had split after 10 years of marriage.

“The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly,” a source later told Us Weekly exclusively of the former couple. “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. They are best friends and love each other very much. Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them. Their children are their top priority and always will be. The split is amicable and they will work through this difficult time with love and respect.”

While speaking to British GQ in September, Hammer opened up about facing a series of “seismic” changes amid his divorce. “Look, I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through,” he said. “And there’s a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes.”

Since his split, Hammer was spotted with Rumer Willis and writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez in California in September. He was later linked to Courtney Vucekovich. A source later told Us exclusively that he’s “overwhelmed with all of the attention on his love life,” adding that he “hooked up” with Willis, 32, and had a “very brief” fling with Henriquez, who was previously married to Josh Lucas.