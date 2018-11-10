Aubrey O’Day References Donald Trump Jr. Affair in New Pic

Making a statement. Aubrey O’Day sent a loud and clear message with her T-shirt choice as she posed outside the White House in Washington, D.C., in the wake of her affair with Donald Trump Jr.

In a cheeky shot posted to Instagram on Saturday, November 10, the Danity Kane singer, 34, threw up a peace sign while wearing a top emblazoned with the words “F–k Trump.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in March that the politician, 40, and the “DJT” crooner had an affair while Trump Jr. was still wed to his now-estranged wife, Vanessa Trump.

The twosome met on-set during season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. “Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping,” a source told Us at the time.

Another source close to O’Day added, “When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

As Us previously reported, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum even tried for a baby with the businessman. “Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” an insider told Us in March. “They were trying for one.”

Their relationship ended in March 2012 when Vanessa found email exchanges between her husband and O’Day. Six years later, the socialite filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. The former couple, who share children Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, and Chloe, 4, updated their filing status to contested in July.

After Trump, O’Day moved on with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star DJ Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio in February 2016. The pair, who appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, split in July 2017.

