Learning from experience? Former Bachelor star Peter Weber shared dating advice with a fan following his own very public heartbreaks.

The moment occurred when Weber, 28, hosted an Instagram Stories Q&A for fans on Sunday, March 22. At the time, the pilot responded to a follower’s inquiry about the “advice” he had for someone who was “just broken up with” following a three-year-long romance.

“Breakups are supposed to hurt,” the reality star wrote. “But I believe things happen for a reason and you’re one step closer to your person now. You should never want to be with someone that doesn’t want you back the same way.”

Earlier in his Q&A session, Weber revealed tidbits about his personal life and interests while responding to fan questions. In the wake of his splits with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, the Bachelorette alum was asked to share what goals he’s hoping to accomplish in the future. Weber noted that he is aiming to “live in a constant mindset of gratitude,” “become a mentor for people interested in a career as an airline pilot,” “become a DJ” and “adopt a 90/10 vegan to meat diet,” for example.

On March 10, fans witnessed the end to Weber’s journey during The Bachelor’s season 24 finale. He initially proposed to Sluss, 23, after Prewett, also 23, left the picture, but the pair ended their engagement during an emotional conversation.

During Sluss’ appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, she opened up about how Weber “completely downplayed” what went down with Prewett before popping the question. “My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter,” she explained on March 11. “And should I have stayed in that bed in Australia? Absolutely. But I wasn’t going to give up on someone that I loved.”

Meanwhile, Weber and Prewett announced their intentions to take things slow during the live finale, despite his mother Barb Weber’s wishes. The duo, however, called it quits in a matter of days.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter wrote via Instagram on March 13. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He continued, “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”