Nothing funny about it! Saturday Night Live’s Beck Bennett is a huge fan of producer Lindsay Shookus — and even credits her for his role on the weekly sketch comedy show.

“I do [work with her], she’s great, she’s fantastic,” the 34-year-old comedian told Us Weekly at the Plus One world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, April 28, of Shookus, 38. “I believe she really helped get me on the show.”

Bennett joined the cast of the NBC series in 2013, and has since remained a key player alongside costars Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Michael Che, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Colin Jost and more. Shookus, for her part, has won three Emmy Awards for her work on SNL since she started in 2006.

More recently, Shookus was thrust into the spotlight for her on-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. The pair split in August 2018 after more than one year of dating, but later rekindled their romance in January 2019, following the Batman actor’s latest stint in rehab. The two ultimately broke up for a second time earlier this month.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A., and while they love and respect each other, they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” an insider told Us of Affleck and Shookus’ decision to go their separate ways. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Despite things not working out for them romantically, the source added that the former couple “will always have love for each other.” Affleck, 46, was previously married to Jennifer Garner for a decade before splitting in June 2015. The two share three children: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Bennett also opened up to Us on Sunday about seeing the New York native make headlines for her relationship with Affleck. “[It was] a little bit [weird] but also we interact with so many of those people,” he told Us. “And some of our other friends are dating people who are in photographs.” (Bennett’s costar Jost, 36, has been romantically involved with Scarlett Johansson since 2017.)

