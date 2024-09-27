Bella Hadid is getting closer to riding off into the sunset with cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“The relationship is definitely one they both see going the distance,” the insider says, noting that the pair have bonded over their passion for equestrianism.

Banuelos, 35, is a performance horseman, while “one of Bella’s greatest loves is horses,” the source adds. “She loves supporting Adan at his rodeos and couldn’t be prouder to be by his side,” the insider tells Us of Hadid, 27.

The model met Banuelos at a horse show, sparking romance rumors late last year. The rumored couple were seen kissing in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023, according to photos published by TMZ.

It wasn’t until February that Hadid confirmed the relationship, sharing throwback photos with Banuelos from her 27th birthday in October 2023. In one snap, Hadid held Banuelos’ hand in a barn. A video revealed the two leaning in for a kiss wearing matching black cowboy hats next to a birthday cake.

Us confirmed in March that Hadid moved to Banuelos’ home state of Texas. Since then, the couple have continued to grow together — and Hadid has started to win her own belt buckles for horse riding.

“Bella loves her new low-key lifestyle, and feels secure in her and Adan’s relationship,” a second insider tells Us, noting that her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her big sister, Gigi Hadid, are “really happy” Bella is in such a great place.

Bella’s family “fully approves” of her elationship with Banuelos, the first source says, adding that her loved ones have “never seen Bella so happy with any other man as they have when she’s with Adan.”

“They’re in a great place,” the insider says of Bella and Banuelos, who recently brought their love of horses from Texas to New York City.

Bella gushed over the experience after riding alongside her boyfriend earlier this month in the Big Apple in support of Teton Ridge’s new documentary, Window to the West: Horse Sense, starring Banuelos.

“Thank you for this crazy magical opportunity my love @ab_performancehorses I am so proud of you and all that you do. I see you and how hard you work everyday, and for you to be recognized in this way was so beautiful to watch,” Bella wrote via Instagram on September 15. “I keep looking back and I’m just grateful to be a part of it. This was the most bad ass thing I could ever imagine.”

She added, “I love you to the moon baby!”

Banuelos shared his own photos from the exhibition and documentary premiere via social media on September 16, revealing, “Horses can take you places you’ve never been!” He thanked “my amazing woman” Bella for “supporting, encouraging and joining me through this incredible experience. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Bella and Banuelos’ romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.