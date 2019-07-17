Ben Higgins isn’t sure what to think. The Indiana native opened up about Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s onscreen sex confessions during a podcast discussion on Tuesday, July 15, and admitted he’s still trying to put the puzzle pieces together.

“One thing that I think Hannah is doing that is a little bit confusing is in her statement right there, she’s saying things like, ‘We all fall short and we need God’s grace,’” Higgins, 30, said during an interview with Bachelor Nation’s Courtney Robertson while talking about Brown’s open conversations about her sexuality both on the show and social media.

“But, within that speech, she’s admitting to an incorrect decision, which on the show, I’m watching this and can kind of get behind her saying, ‘No, I feel good about this [decision to have sex],’” the former Bachelor continued, and referenced an Instagram post Brown posted last month. “And so is she saying she made a mistake by doing this? Or is she owning it and saying, ‘I’m confident in my decision to do this?’ Because there are two different things that are happening … and that’s the one part that is confusing me with Hannah.”

Higgins went on to explain that the one thing that he thinks Hannah has “not done well” is say one thing on the show but then take to social media and make posts towards Luke that are “counterintuitive.”

The Indiana University alum’s comments come one day after an argument between Brown and Parker, both 24, aired on the Monday, July 15, episode of The Bachelorette. The drama began to unfold after the import/export manager shared his belief that if the former beauty pageant queen had sex with the remaining contestants, he would remove himself from the show. The comments visibly upset Brown and caused her to blurt out that she had sex with Weber.

After the rift played out on TV, Brown and Parker exchanged a series of heated tweets about the situation, both of them slamming each other for their religious beliefs.

Though Parker initially posted a lengthy message on Instagram in an attempt to clarify his words and admit that he made mistakes during his time on the hit reality TV dating show, he then took to Twitter to poke at Brown.

“@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” he wrote, which sparked a reaction from Brown.

“Time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?” she replied.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

