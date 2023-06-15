Tom Sandoval outraged fans with his comment about Ariana Madix wearing a T-shirt during sex — and now Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, weighed in on the debate in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday, June 14. “One of the big moments about the Scandoval thing is that I guess he had sex with his girlfriend while he was cheating, and he complained that she wore a T-shirt,” she said.

Frankel continued: “With my night guard and my sometimes earplugs and sometimes an eye mask … [my fiancé] Paul would pray for me to just be wearing a T-shirt.”

The Skinnygirl founder argued that there are some even less sexy items that Madix, 37, could have worn. “She wasn’t wearing a diaper,” Frankel joked. “In parenthood and in sex, you get what you get and you don’t get upset.”

Sandoval, 40, sent viewers into a frenzy earlier this month during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, where he and Madix hashed out their breakup in front of their costars. The former couple were together for nearly a decade before Us Weekly confirmed their split in March due to the TomTom co-owner’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

Part 3 of the bombshell special aired on June 7, with Madix confronting Leviss, 28, in a heated conversation. “F—k yourself with a f—king cheese grater. F—k you. You f—king suck,” Madix told the beauty pageant queen. “You are disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst s—t that can ever happen to a person on you.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Florida native revealed that she and Sandoval were still intimate after he had hooked up with Leviss. “She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot,” he replied, leaving the rest of the cast speechless — and causing host Andy Cohen to grimace.

The producer, 55, had predicted before the final part of the reunion premiered that Sandoval “would upset women to their core” with his commentary. “I think there are a lot of people with body issues,” he said on Andy Cohen Live on June 8, explaining his perspective. “And by the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body, so to weaponize that — it was so cringey.”

Madix, meanwhile, turned the insult into an opportunity by selling merch with the phrase “F–k Me in This T-Shirt” on her and Katie Maloney‘s Something About Her website.