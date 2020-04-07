Bindi Irwin Calls Russell Crowe Family Reveals Wedding Gift He Gave Her

Spreading the love. Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, shared their birthday wishes with Russell Crowe by posing alongside the gift he sent them for their wedding.

‪”Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe 💙,” Irwin, 21, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 6. “You’ll always be part of our family.”

The Australian native shared a photo of herself and her husband of nearly two weeks next to a giant Port Jackson Fig tree courtesy of the fellow Aussie and family friend.

“Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you,” she continued. “Hope your day is extraordinary.”

A second photo revealed that the plant was “presented” to the couple to “commemorate their wedding.” It was signed, “Love from, Russell Crowe and family.”

Less than two weeks prior, Irwin and Powell, 23, wed on March 25 at the Australia Zoo one day after Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the country would limit weddings and social gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” the conservationist wrote via Instagram at the time, announcing her marriage. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

While the couple didn’t have any guests at their March nuptials, they “celebrated life” at the gardens at the zoo with Irwin’s family in attendance.

“Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,” the bride continued. “We shared tears and smiles and love.”

Ahead of their big day, Irwin told Us Weekly exclusively that she had strong feelings for Powell early on in their relationship, proven by the fact that she has a keepsake from their first date.

“We saw RoboCop and then he went and have me sweet tea, and I have the can of sweet tea that he bought me still on my little dresser,” the former Dancing With the Stars winner told Us in October 2019.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in July 2019 after nearly six years of dating. The duo always planned to tie the knot in 2020 at the Australia Zoo, which is where they met.