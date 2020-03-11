Shots fired! Blac Chyna made a timely reference to “Bachelor Mom Barb” as her legal drama with Rob Kardashian and his family continues.

Chyna, 31, and the Arthur George sock designer, 32, have been at odds over a custody agreement for their daughter, Dream, 3, but their legal struggles go beyond their child’s protection. In October 2017, the Lashed Cosmetics founder slammed the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan with a lawsuit, alleging instances of assault, battery, domestic violence and defamation. She later claimed that her ex-fiancé was the reason that their shared reality series, Rob & Chyna, was cancelled after just one season.

Momager Kris Jenner vehemently denied any responsibility for the series’ ultimate cancelation and later requested that Chyna turn over text messages, emails and bank statements to the court. As the lawsuit continues, Jenner, 64, has motioned for the court to seal all of the case’s records.

“Chyna has filed an opposition to defendants Kris Jenner’s, Kim Kardashian’s, Khloe Kardashian’s, and Kylie Jenner’s motion to seal court records regarding Chyna’s defamation and tortious interference with contract case against them,” Chyna’s attorney explained in a statement provided to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 11. “These defendants want to hide their illegal conduct from the public which resulted in the cancellation of Season 2 of Chyna’s hit reality TV show, instead of allowing the evidence of their wrongdoing to see the light of day.”

The statement continued, referring to Peter Weber and his mother, Barbara Weber, who became a viral sensation following her appearance on the finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday, March 10.

“Unlike ‘Bachelor Mom Barb,’ who expressed her contempt for her potential future daughter-in-law out in the open last night, Kris and her daughters successfully hid their contempt for Chyna, their future daughter-in-law and sister-in-law, from the public,” the statement read. “Chyna is seeking to prevent the Kardashian and Jenner family from continuing their ability to hide their unlawful conduct against her from the public.”

During the dramatic second part of the Bachelor finale on Tuesday, Peter’s mom laid all of her cards on the table about his questionable choices throughout his journey. After proposing to the Weber family’s first choice, Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter called off his engagement and pursued a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett. Barbara, Peter and Madison all hashed it out in a tense, live conversation that one Bachelor producer admitted was “truly a little bit scary.”

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said of her son’s uncertain future with Madison. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work out.”

A hearing regarding Kris’ motion to seal court documents is set for March 18.