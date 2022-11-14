Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico, Kelly Rizzo Attends

A bittersweet affair. Bob Saget‘s daughter Aubrey Saget married longtime love Andy Kabel nearly one year after the Full House actor’s death — and Kelly Rizzo was there to celebrate the special occasion.

“I love you so very much @aubreysaget,” the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 43, captioned an Instagram Story snap on Sunday, November 13, posing beside the blushing bride.

Aubrey’s sister Lara Saget also shared a glimpse of the couple’s big day, which took place in Tulum, Mexico. She uploaded a photo of the newlyweds exchanging vows beneath a canopy on the beach. Aubrey wore an off-the-shoulder gown, while her groom donned a khaki-colored suit.

The celebration of love came 10 months after the How I Met Your Mother alum died suddenly on January 9 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room at the age of 65. The local medical examiner’s office later determined that his death was the result of an accidental fall.

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” Joshua Stephany, the Orange County, Florida, M.E., said in a press release on February 10. “A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Along with Rizzo, Lara and Aubrey, the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host is survived by daughter Jennifer Saget. He shared his three children with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, to whom he was married from 1982 to 1997.

The food enthusiast and the late actor got engaged in November 2017 after two years of dating. Before the twosome tied the knot in October 2018, they told Us Weekly they weren’t planning on expanding their family further.

“He has three girls and I’m super close with them,” Rizzo explained in April 2018. “He’s been there, done that. Not for me. So, just gonna enjoy life and travel around. Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog.”

At the time, Bob praised his future wife’s “magical” bond with his kids. “I’ve been the dad a lot,” he told Us. “Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not rushing it.”

Since the comedian’s death, Rizzo has been candid about processing her grief in the public eye. The Illinois native has penned several thoughtful tributes to her late spouse — and his daughters have often followed suit.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” Lara wrote via Instagram in June, sharing a throwback photo of herself and the Fuller House alum in honor of Father’s Day. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

She continued: “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always. … I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”