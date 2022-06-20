Remembering her role model. Bob Saget‘s daughter Lara penned a loving tribute to her late dad on the first Father’s Day since his January death.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she captioned a throwback photo from her childhood via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

She continued, “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

In the sweet photo, the Full House alum matched with his daughter in a red shirt and smiled softly. Lara vowed to honor her late father’s legacy by continuing to share the love he always showed to others.

“The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love,” she concluded. “I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Saget’s former Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin commented, “Beautiful, Lara. Sending you lots of love today ❤️❤️,” while blogger Erica Eckman wrote, “Thinking of you girls today ❤️. The way your Dad lit up whenever he spoke of you was so heart warming.”

Along with Lara, the comedian shared daughters Aubrey and Jennifer with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. On January 9, Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room at the age of 65. His death was later ruled an accident due to “an unwitnessed fall,” per the Orange County, Florida, medical examiner.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the How I Met Your Mother alum’s family told Us Weekly in a statement in January. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Before Saget was laid to rest, a source exclusively told Us that his loved ones were still trying “to process what life will be like without him.” The actor was “the most loyal and warm-hearted person you could ever meet, a loving friend and colleague — plus, of course, a truly wonderful and dedicated father and spouse,” the insider added.

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host wed Rizzo in 2018, and the twosome were open about feeling like their family was complete. “I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened. They just love each other,” Saget told Us before their wedding day. “And we want to enjoy the love of each other, so that’s something that we want to do. … I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not rushing it.”

Rizzo chimed in, “He’s been there, done that. … Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog.”

