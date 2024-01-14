Brett Favre warned that if the Kansas City Chiefs lose playoffs and don’t make it to the Super Bowl, there will be at least a few fans who will blame tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why,'” Favre, 54, told TMZ Sports on Saturday, January 13.

The retired Green Bay Packers quarterback added that he expects the Chiefs to go all the way again, so Swift likely won’t have to deal with becoming a scapegoat. “Until [coach] Andy Reid is unseated as the champion, I have to see it to believe it,” he said.

NFL Network commentator Rich Eisen chimed in hours later to defend Swift, 34. “Absurd this needs saying but: Blaming @taylorswift13 for anything to do with @tkelce or the @chiefs or the state of the @NFL or viewing enjoyment of it is the silliest/dumbest take I’ve heard in a long time. Take your pick,” Eisen, 54, wrote via X on Saturday.

Swift started attending games in support of her boyfriend, also 34, in September 2023 after sparking a relationship over the summer. Her presence at NFL stadiums has attracted quite a bit of attention, but the singer has noted that she didn’t ask for the cameras to be on her.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift said in her December TIME Person of the Year profile. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She added, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kelce, for his part, noted he’s never dated anyone under such a spotlight before. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he told WSJ. Magazine in November. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

The two seem to be ready for whatever is thrown at them — but that doesn’t mean rumors about wedding bells are true.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 12. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”