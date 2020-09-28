Getting his priorities in check. Brooks Laich has set his focus on two things for the duration of 2020.

On the Monday, September 28, episode of his “How Men Think” podcast, the former hockey player opened up about discovering what is most important to him this year.

“Laughter and love were two of the things that I focused on the most in 2020,” the 37-year-old explained. “Having those [at the] top of [my] mind has brought me certainly closer with the people in my life. It’s also connected me with the people at a deeper, more affectionate, more loving, more vulnerable way. COVID has really revealed to me who’s really important in my life in ways of, like, seeking connection with them.

Laich said that he is trying to “make moments” and “be present” in situations. That being said, he explained how he has “created and made and preserved space” for connection with others.

“I started this about eight, nine months ago. After 5 o’clock, I am not on my phone. I am not on an email. I am not on my computer,” he said. “I am fully, fully immersed in connection. I will do almost anything to never eat supper without a crew of people around me. I love having people over for supper, connecting in the evening. Instead of sitting down and watching a show in the evening, I’ll go to my brother-in-law’s or I’ll go to my buddy Cory [Tran]’s and we’ll just sit in his garage in his studio. Just anything instead of falling into these other little norms.”

The Canada native continued, “[I’m] creating space and just realizing how important that human connection with those people is, and then trying to make moments because moments are memories. We are doing little surprises, doing little practical jokes and pranks — things that take a little time to plan, but then when you execute them you get such a smile and a moment out of it and you get a memory out of it versus just seeing people and not having any memories.”

This year has not been an easy one for Laich. He announced his split from Julianne Hough in May after almost three years of marriage — nearly one month before his 37th birthday. At the time of the breakup, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the estranged pair’s “split was a long time coming.” Laich and 32-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum “argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues.”

Despite their breakup, the exes seemingly sparked reconciliation rumors on Saturday, September 26, when Hough posted an Instagram video of Brooks’ dog, Koda, resting his head on top of hers. In July, they celebrated Hough’s 32nd birthday together at a pool party alongside pals.

A source told Us that Hough is interested in rekindling her romance with Laich. “They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” the insider said in July. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”