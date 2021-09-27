Not one and the same! Although Benji Madden and Joel Madden are twin brothers, Cameron Diaz doesn’t consider them as similar as others might, revealing in a new interview why she isn’t attracted to her husband’s brother.

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Diaz, 49, explained during an episode of the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast on Monday, September 27. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress detailed how she initially met her husband because of his twin brother Joel, 42, and his wife, Nicole Richie.

“I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” Diaz shared. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.'”

For the Bad Teacher star, Benji, 42, made an impression as soon as she saw him.

“But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life,'” the California native gushed.

Richie, 40, who tied the knot with Joel in 2010, previously joked about being the one who brought Diaz and Benji together. (Richie and Joel share daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 12.)

“Yes. I’m going to take responsibility for everything!” the House of Harlow designer said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014.

That same year, the Golden Globe nominee and the musician started dating and they tied the knot less than one year later. They later welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple wrote via Instagram one month later. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Diaz is “so happy” as a mom.

“Cameron says being a mom has changed her entire world and made her a totally different and more fulfilled person,” the insider noted to Us. “She lives and breathes for her family and Raddix, along with Benji, is the absolute center of her universe. She reads to her, paints and writes, take her on playdates to the park and smothers her with love from morning to night.”

The source added that while Diaz and Benji haven’t ruled out giving their little one a sibling, “they’re already blissfully happy with Raddix and counting their blessings every day.”