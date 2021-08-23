It takes time. Candace Cameron Bure got real about how she’s been able to overcome negative criticism and comments from fans over the years.

“Honestly, I feel like that’s just part of my God-given nature,” the 45-year-old actress said during the Sunday, August 22, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast. “Maybe because I had children in my 20s. God gave me a lot of patience and it’s tested all the time, but I’ve had a lot of time to practice my patience. It’s not great every day.”

The Fuller House alum also commented on how she feels about taking ownership for past mistakes after fans had strong feelings about her “power of the Holy Spirit” TikTok video posted last month.

“I will say, I enjoy apologizing. I like receiving an apology if someone is wrong,” she explained. “So I’m quick to say, like, ‘Hey, if I got that wrong, so sorry.’ The apology was as easy as that. It was a TikTok gone wrong.”

The California native exclusively told Us Weekly about the aforementioned TikTok video, in which she was lip-syncing to “Jealous Girl” while holding up her bible, earlier this month.

“It’s kind of funny. I actually was not expecting that TikTok video to have the reaction that it did, like, at all,” the Make It or Break It alum told Us while promoting her new Hallmark Channel film Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, on Wednesday, August 18.

The Christmas Town actress explained that she was taken by surprise when some of her followers expressed outrage over her being too seductive in the clip.

“I addressed it because I’m very honest and open on all of my social media,” she said. “So because I apparently got it so wrong and I was surprised over it. I had to just tell everyone, like, ‘Oh, OK. I thought this was cool.’ I guess it wasn’t.”

Since the incident, the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas star told Us that she has started to question what she shares on her different social media platforms.

“I second guess things all the time now, especially if it’s a little bit out of my comfort zone and I guess that’s what TikTok is for me,” Cameron Bure continued. “I watch my kids do it, or at least Natasha do it, for that one in particular, and I was trying to do my own iteration of what she had done.”

The Let It Snow actress’ approach to being open and honest with her followers is something she applies to other aspects of her life as well, including how she talks with her kids. Cameron Bure shares daughter Natasha, 23, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure.

“To have conversation and dialogue is so important. There’s never anything in my kids’ lives that were off-limits, that we couldn’t talk about — I mean from the most basic things to sex and friendship and religion or politics or whatever, it was always about open conversation,” she told podcast host Jana Kramer on Sunday, sharing advice for raising preteen girls. “I tell my kids all the time, ‘Listen, you can do the worst thing in the world and there’s always gonna be a consequence, but I will never not be there to help you through the consequences, but you’re gonna have to pay for it, because that’s what life is all about. You have to learn your lesson, but I will be by your side always.’”