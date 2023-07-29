Carson Kressley is known for his stylish taste, but his bathroom décor is on another level.

“I have a framed letter from Cher in my NYC apartment bathroom,” Kressley, 53, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s one of my prized possessions.”

More than just setting up stationary in his restroom, the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum — who can currently be seen judging season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, now streaming on Paramount+ — picked out the décor for his entire residence. “I’ve always wanted to be an interior designer. I designed all of my homes and my childhood bedroom in the ‘80s,” he tells Us.

In addition to his eclectic design tastes, Kressley is letting Us in on even more facts that even die-hard fans don’t already know about him. Keep reading to find out:

1. I could live on champagne and french fries! My mom says my first word was “fries” while [we were] driving past a McDonald’s.

2. I’m a member of Phi Beta Kappa [honor society].

4. I love antiquing and thrifting. My favorite place for treasure hunting is Round Top, Texas. They have a big market every spring and fall.

5. My dad was a car dealer, so I know a lot about cars and it would explain my drag name: Lisa New Kia.

6. I love horses and have been riding competitively for decades. I hold several world championship titles. I’ve never not owned a horse since age 13.

7. I’m a water baby, but you’ll never see me swimming in a river or lake. I’m super afraid of murky water, snakes and fish!

8. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was my first TV show and first primetime Emmy [win]!

9. My birthday is Nov. 11 and I’m a typical Scorpio, but nice!

10. I take at least two baths a day.

11. [Italian entrepreneur and Fiat heir] Lapo Elkann is my personal style muse.

12. I almost burned down my house grilling chicken thighs. Who knew they were so volatile?

13. I’d love to have a dog, but I travel too much.

14. I don’t use a computer — ever — just my phone.

15. I have a degree in finance and a minor in fine arts from Gettysburg College.

16. I learned to drive in a ’77 Chevy pickup back home in Pennsylvania.

17. I’m obsessed with Grace Kelly. I’m convinced she’s reached out to me twice from the beyond!

18. I learned everything I know about style by working for Ralph Lauren for seven years.

20. I’m still close friends with all of the [Queer Eye for the Straight Guy] OG “Fab Five.” Reunion tour coming this fall!

21. I’ve got Amish ancestors, and I think that’s why I’m a very good pie baker.

22. I always have a cashmere cable-knit sweater in my bag — even in summer.

23. I still remember all my dance routines from Dancing With the Stars.

24. Travel is my guilty pleasure. Buenos Aires is next.

25. I don’t do math.