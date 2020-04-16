Brotherly love. Chris Hemsworth is supportive of his brother Liam Hemsworth‘s new life since his split from Miley Cyrus.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 36, told News.com.au on Thursday, April 16, that Liam, 30, has now surpassed him and Luke Hemsworth as the fittest brother.

“I think he’s [Liam] done it,” Chris said. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.'”

The actor credited Liam’s major lifestyle change to him returning back to his roots in his native Australia.

“He’s out there training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing,” Chris added. “It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!”

The Hunger Games star dated Cyrus, 27, on and off for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2018. Liam and the Disney Channel alum lived in Malibu, California, from 2016 until their split in August 2019. The former couple faced tragedy when their house burned down in the wildfires in November 2018.

Chris isn’t the only family member who has spoken out about Liam’s divorce from Cyrus. The Thor actor’s wife, Elsa Pataky, said that Liam deserved “much better” in an interview with Hola! in November 2019.

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” the model, 43, said at the time. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

Liam has since moved on with Gabriella Brooks, whom he was first linked to in December 2019. A source told Us Weekly in March that the 23-year-old model has“helped boost his confidence” since his split from Cyrus. “They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy,” the insider added. He briefly was linked to actress Maddison Brown before Brooks.

The Isn’t It Romantic star revealed in his Men’s Health May 2020 cover story that his hardships have helped him to have a better mindset.

“[I’m] appreciating the little things,” Liam said at the time. “It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go. Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person.”

Cyrus, for her part, has been dating Cody Simpson since October 2019.