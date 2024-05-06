Former Bachelor star Chris Soules was unbothered while crossing paths with ex-girlfriend Victoria Fuller at Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s recent wedding.

“I knew she was going to be there,” Soules, 42, shared during the “Almost Famous” podcast on Monday, May 6. “It was good to see her. … I don’t know that it’s weird anymore in this world that we live in.”

The former Bachelor continued: “I’ve got enough exes that’s when maturity is at a level where I can handle that. She’s a great person and I’m happy for what she’s doing. And so, yes, [I] still care a ton about her.”

Soules said it was “nice to see” Fuller, 30, adding that they talked a “little bit at the wedding reception.” He concluded, “It was good.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2020 that Soules — who appeared on The Bachelorette season 10 before becoming The Bachelor season 19 lead — were “exclusively dating” as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. At the time, a source told Us the then-couple was quarantining in his native Iowa together. By September 2020, they had split.

Soules confirmed to “Almost Famous” podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti he is single, which made his run-in with Fuller that much more complicated. (Greg Grippo announced late last month that he and Fuller had split days before she attended the wedding in Georgia as Joy’s maid of honor.)

Soules admitted that because they were both single, there were “some question marks” when seeing Fuller. Soules called his ex “a truly good friend,” noting that he hopes to “keep it that way” in the future.

Bachelor Nation members raised some eyebrows about Fuller and Soules at the same event after Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile shared photos from Viall, 43, and Joy’s wedding weekend. It was previously revealed that Fuller would be in the wedding party, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to clock Soules’ attendance in Amabile’s pictures.

Fuller made her Bachelor debut on Peter Weber’s season, which aired in 2020. She also went on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. However, things between Fuller and Soules initially heated up after he “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” Us confirmed in April 2020.

Months later, Fuller offered insight into why she and Soules decided to split.

“We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is,” she said on “The Viall Files” podcast in September 2020. “I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish.”