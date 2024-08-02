Christina Hall seemingly has thoughts about estranged husband Josh Hall’s hopes in their messy divorce battle.

After Josh, 43, posted a photo of a “hope” sign via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 31, with praying hands and blue heart emojis, Christina, 41, reposted the same pic via her account.

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me,” Christina wrote on Thursday, August 1, seemingly referring to their divorce settlement.

A source close to Josh told Us that his picture, taken outside the City of Hope cancer facility, has nothing to do with Christina. He was visiting a patient when he posted his upload.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Christina and Josh both filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Christina listed July 7 as the duo’s date of separation in her docs, which were filed first, while Josh listed July 8. He also requested that their Newport Beach home and the rights to Christina’s HGTV shows be divided equally between the exes. (The pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 wedding.)

Christina later hit back at Josh’s requests via her Instagram Story. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ This is personal.”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In her July social media statement, Christina asserted that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

Following news of their divorce, a source exclusively told Us that Christina and Josh had been “having issues for a while.”

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the insider added. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Christina and Josh were due to film HGTV’s The Flip Off alongside Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The show will now continue without Josh’s participation.

“The good thing about this show in particular is that it’s gonna be fun. It’s a competition,” Christina exclusively told Us days before splitting from Josh. “There’s not gonna be any bad blood no matter what happens. None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what. Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”

According to Christina, she and the El Moussas are at a “really good spot” with coparenting. (Tarek and Heather, 36, share son Tristan, 18 months.)