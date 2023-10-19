Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown hasn’t addressed her absence from mom Christine Brown‘s wedding, but it seems all is well behind closed doors.

Gwendlyn, 22, gave her mother a shout-out via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 18, sharing a screenshot of a DoorDash delivery from Christine, 51. “I’m spoiled 😭,” Gwendlyn wrote. “Thank you for the boutenteller mutti @christine_brownsw.”

Christine apparently sent her daughter three varieties of “pizza cookie[s],” including chocolate chip, peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia nut.

The sweet gesture came after Gwendlyn was noticeably missing from Christine’s wedding to David Woolley. Christine’s five other kids — Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown — were all at the nuptials in Moab, Utah, on October 7.

As TLC fans wondered why Gwendlyn wasn’t there to support her mom in person, Mykelti added to the speculation. She confessed during an October 11 Patreon Q&A that even she was surprised not to see her sister at the wedding.

“I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there,” Mykelti said, noting that the situation was “tragic and sad” for their mom. “When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

Mykelti asserted that Gwendlyn wasn’t “jealous” of the attention on Christine’s wedding following her own nuptials with Beatriz Queiroz in July. “Gwendlyn didn’t want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that … I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn’t want that,” she added.

Gwendlyn wasn’t the only one to skip out on the celebration. Kody, 54, and fourth wife Robyn Brown were not at the wedding, nor was his ex Meri Brown. Janelle Brown and her six children, however, were there for the special occasion.

The newlyweds jetted off to California for their honeymoon, soaking up the sun at Disneyland. “I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life,” Christine gushed via Instagram on Wednesday, adding hashtags like “#embracejoy” and “#liveyourbestlife.”

Christine and Kody were previously married for 25 years before calling it quits in November 2021. She debuted her relationship with Woolley via Instagram on Valentine’s Day, two months before announcing their engagement.

Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, followed in Christine’s footsteps last year, ending their respective spiritual marriages to Kody. He remains legally married to Robyn, 45, who joined the polygamous family in 2010.

The family’s shifting dynamic has given Sister Wives new life, with the reality show currently earning its highest ratings in years. Kody is even recognized in Us Weekly‘s first annual Reality Issue — on stands now — and compared his breakups to “experiencing a death.”

“Divorce changes you. … I never felt like I had the right to say, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t love this woman. I want a divorce.’ I never felt like that was in my wheelhouse, but it was in theirs,” he told Us. “So, Christine made a choice, and that’s kind of where it’s at. She chose to go, and it’s a blessing and a curse. It’s been very, very, very hard. But it was her being brave enough to do it, because I was never going to do that.”