David Foster and Katharine McPhee are still grieving the loss of their 2-year-old son Rennie’s nanny, Yadira Calito.

“It’s been tough for [Katharine],” Foster, 73, told Entertainment Tonight in a joint interview with McPhee, 39, on Thursday, September 14. “Yeah, it’s been tough. She’s managing.”

In August, McPhee announced that she would be missing the final two shows of her and Foster’s Asia tour due to a “horrible tragedy” in their family and she needed to rush home.

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine,” she penned at the time.

Related: Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Relationship Timeline There’s a song in Katharine McPhee’s heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster were friends for years before they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017. “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November […]

It was later revealed that Calito died earlier that month after being run over by an elderly woman at a Toyota dealership. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us in a statement that an 84-year-old woman drove a car into the customer reception area of the dealership. Calito was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and dragged for 20 feet. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. She was 55.

Following the accident, the Hamber Toyota dealership shared their condolences for Calito and her family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Yadira’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Megan Maybee, the dealership’s director of communications, told Us in a statement on August 17. “The loss of such a vibrant life in such tragic circumstances is a heavy burden to bear, and we share in their grief.”

Related: Katharine McPhee's Rare Photos With Her and David Foster's Son Rennie Katharine McPhee’s cutie! While the singer keeps her and David Foster’s son Rennie’s face hidden, she has given many glimpses of the little one since his arrival. News broke in October 2021 that the American Idol alum was pregnant with her and the composer’s first child together. (The Canada native is also the father of […]

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that McPhee was “beyond devastated” about Calito’s death. “They were all very close and considered their nanny to be a part of the family,” the insider shared. “They are doing anything they can to support her family and are helping to make arrangements for her family or have at least offered to.”

The source also noted that McPhee was staying put by Rennie’s side as they were in mourning.

“Katharine is not leaving her son’s side and isn’t leaving him unattended,” the insider explained. “Of course, he’s too young to absorb the reality of what happened, but it doesn’t take away from the pain that the situation has caused.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Two weeks after Calito’s death, McPhee and Foster returned to the stage to perform alongside her former Waitress costar Erich Bergen.

“Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials,” Bergen captioned the post of the group on stage at a private event in Ravello, Italy.