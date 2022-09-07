Oh My Shirtless David Schwimmer Teases Jennifer Aniston With Shower Photo

After Jennifer Aniston teased a sultry shower photo via social media, her former TV boyfriend David Schwimmer couldn’t help but weigh in.

“Something’s coming 🚿,” the Morning Show star, 53, captioned a Sunday, September 4, Instagram photo, teasing that a Thursday, September 8, announcement was on the way. In her snap, Aniston posed in the shower next to two bottles of her LolaVie products. The brand’s Instagram account was also tagged.

After several of the Friends alum’s followers expressed their excitement over the upcoming news, her 55-year-old former TV beau took things up a notch.

“@jenniferaniston — a towel I hope??” Schwimmer captioned a Wednesday, September 7, Instagram snap, seemingly replying to Aniston’s original message. The American Crime Story alum, for his part, posed in his shower mid-shampoo.

The Marley & Me actress soon caught onto Schwimmer’s joke, “liking” his snap before adding a comment of her own. “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!? 🤨❤️,” Aniston replied.

Schwimmer and Aniston played Ross Geller and Rachel Green, respectively, on all ten seasons of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. The characters notably dated on and off throughout the NBC sitcom’s run, which even inspired behind-the-scenes feelings for the two actors.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer admitted during HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special, which aired in May 2021. “I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

The Cake star, for her part, noted during the reunion special that her costar’s feelings were reciprocated and that she held out brief hope for an offscreen romance.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” she recalled at the time. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

While Aniston never acted any further on her romantic feelings for Schwimmer, she went on to marry Brad Pitt in 2000 before their eventual divorce in 2005. The Horrible Bosses actress later wed Justin Theroux in 2015 before calling it quits three years later. Schwimmer, for his part, was married to Zoë Buckman — with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Cleo — between 2010 and 2017.

The Madagascar voice actor’s rep later denied in August 2021 that the former TV love interests — whose characters ended the series together after welcoming daughter Emma — were dating despite speculation.