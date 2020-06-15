David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo, 9, Stuns With Newly Shaved Head

David Schwimmer‘s daughter Cleo made a rare public appearance on the ‘gram and she’s rocking a bold new look that’s nothing short of stunning.

On Saturday, June 13, the Friends star’s ex-wife Zoë Buckman shared a picture of their 9-year-old with her long, brown hair completely buzzed off.

“The world is saying ‘[burn] it down and rebuild’ and the babies are listening,” the English photographer wrote in the accompanying caption. “I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn’t, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope! One ❤️x.”

With Cleo’s big, beautiful brown eyes looking into the camera, the shot is quite a captivating image. And we aren’t the only ones that think so!

Others expressed their loved for the new look and the little girl’s empowering presence in the comments. “Beautiful cleo ❤️❤️ I love her so,” wrote poet Cleo Wade. “She looks amazing,” fellow A-lister Paloma Faith commented.

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel also chime in, writing, “oh wow,” while fellow star Zawe Ashton wrote, “Beautiful soul 🙌🏾.”

And we love a woman challenging the box of traditional femininity with a cool shaved head. Back in April, Bruce Willis shaved his daughter Tallulah’s head while they spent time together in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Jada Pinkett Smith proudly said her daughter Willow really “came into a womanhood” when shaving her head during a recent art performance.

And who could forget Carey Hart’s heartwarming Instagram post praising his “punk rock daughter” Willow, when she buzzed off half her head and left fringe on one side for a seriously edgy look.

“Remember everyone, fly your own flag,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, [compassionate], and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”

