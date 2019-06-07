David Spade Gives Kate Beckinsale ‘a Year to Get Over’ Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have been broken up for one month, but she may need another 11 to finally move on — at least according to David Spade.

“I’m going to give her a year to get over that,” the Grown Ups actor, 54, joked to Us Weekly exclusively during a recent press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in West Hollywood, adding that he has not spoken to the Widow actress, 45, since her breakup from the Saturday Night Live star, 25.

Us confirmed on May 1 that Beckinsale and Davidson called it quits on their nearly four-month fling. “They are done,” a source revealed.

The former couple started dating in January after flirting at multiple Golden Globe afterparties. As their romance continued to heat up, an insider told Us, “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type. She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Spade trolled Beckinsale for her and the Dirt actor’s age difference, writing on Instagram in March, “You like them young! (Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit).” The actress quickly fired back, commenting, “@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa.”

Beckinsale shares daughter Lily, 20, with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. She was later married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. Davidson, for his part, romanced Cazzie David from May 2016 to May 2018 before his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, which ended in October.

Lights Out With David Spade premieres on Comedy Central July 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

