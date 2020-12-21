It’s all about self-love! Demi Lovato is opening up about living the single life after calling off her engagement to Max Ehrich — and she’s seeing the silver lining.

“The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself,” the 28-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, December 19, three months after her breakup made headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Lovato was dating the Young and the Restless actor, 29, and the pair announced their engagement on social media in July. Two months after Ehrich proposed, a source close to the Disney Channel alum told Us that the twosome had split.

It didn’t take long for the end of their whirlwind romance to turn messy. In October, Ehrich claimed in an Instagram Story that he learned of his split from Lovato “through a tabloid,” and later alleged that the Grammy nominee was using him in a “calculated PR stunt.”

“I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy,” he told his former fiancée while speaking on Instagram Live shortly after his engagement fell through. “You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

Though her year has been filled with ups and downs, the Camp Rock star has used her split as an opportunity to grow. During a November interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Lovato got candid about the biggest lessons she’s learned in the wake of her breakup.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster,” she said at the time. “I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback. … I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”

Since the former couple called off their wedding, Ehrich has been photographed getting flirty with singer Mariah Angeliq in Miami. Lovato, for her part, debuted an edgy, blonde pixie cut on Instagram in November — and has already committed to closing the Daytime Emmy winner’s chapter of her life.

“Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened,” a source told Us exclusively following the duo’s split. “She is still not speaking to him and fully cut him out.”