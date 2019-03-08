Demi Lovato gave herself a self-esteem boost on Thursday, March 7, sending herself a bouquet of flowers with an encouraging note after she split from boyfriend Henri Levy and briefly returned to a treatment center.

The 26-year-old revealed the act of “#selflove” in her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the bouquet and the note, which read, “You’re beautiful, you’re loved, and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.” Captioning the image, Lovato wrote: “‘Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers.”

The pop star’s post came one day after Us Weekly confirmed her split from Levy, 27. The couple were first spotted together in November 2018, holding hands as they dined at Beverly Hills’ Matsuhisa restaurant, then grabbing coffee together the following night. Their relationship went Instagram official in December when the Enfants Riches Déprimé founder posted a video of himself kissing Lovato on a private jet.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that the “Confident” singer was “totally head over heels” for Levy, whom she reportedly met in rehab years before. “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her,” the source explained, adding that Levy made Lovato feel “safe” and “not judged.”

In addition to the breakup news, multiple sources exclusively told Us on Wednesday, March 6, that Lovato recently returned to a treatment center, four months after completing a 90-day rehab stint.

“It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks. She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction,” one insider said. “She at no point relapsed since last summer’s overdose,” another explained, referring to the medical crisis that sent Lovato to the hospital in July 2018.

The Disney Channel alum made headlines recently for a divisive tweet about 21 Savage, the Atlanta-based rapper currently facing deportation. She left Twitter in the wake of the controversy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!