Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have made their first joint red carpet appearance since her brain surgery recovery.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 29, stepped out at the official launch party of Hulu on Disney+ in Los Angeles on Friday, April 6, where they posed on the red carpet together, according to photos shared by Dancing With the Stars’ official Instagram account.

The couple also coordinated their outfits, both opting for periwinkle looks. Hough opted for a tailored suit with a floral brooch pinned to his lapel, while Erbert stunned in a long-sleeved blouse with a matching full skirt.

Inside the bash, the couple reunited with Hough’s fellow Dancing With the Stars judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. Derek’s sister Julianne Hough, who cohosts the ballroom competition, also attended the festivities.

Friday’s bash took place nearly five months after Erbert underwent an emergency brain surgery.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” Derek wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

He added, “I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Derek later revealed that Erbert had also undergone a cranioplasty procedure, which was successful and that she was expected to make a full recovery. Amid Erbert’s health scare, she was able to lean on Derek for support.

“They spent the holiday feeling overwhelmed with gratitude that the surgery was a success and Hayley is on the mend,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January, who noted the situation has “given them a new appreciation for their life together.”

One month after Erbert’s surgery, Derek won a trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys for choreography.

“Exactly one month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment,” Derek said on January 7, dedicating his victory to Erbert. “A month ago, was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment.”

He further praised Erbert’s “strength and courage” during her health scare as “unbelievable,” adding, “You inspired me every day.”

Since recovering from the procedures, Erbert is ready to rejoin Derek on his live performance tour.

“I am so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida,” Erbert said on Good Morning America on Friday.