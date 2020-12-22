Taking the next step? Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks sparked speculation that they are living together after the model was spotted at Hemsworth’s lavish new pad in Australia.

The Hunger Games star, 30, recently purchased a $4.9 million property in the Byron Bay area of Australia, Domain reported on Tuesday, December 22. The five-bedroom estate, which was formerly used as wedding venue, is located in picturesque Newrybar Downs.

Brooks shared a photo of herself tanning at the residence last month, alongside the couple’s French bulldog puppy, causing some fans to think the pair are living together.

“💋,” the Aussie model captioned the snap, which showed off part of the 10 acres of tropical greenscape that surrounds the residence. The mansion also has a pool, cabana and features two-bedroom wings flanking a garden courtyard and lawn.

Brooks posted the sexy bikini shot one week after she celebrated her boyfriend’s oldest brother Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday with the whole Hemsworth family.

Liam’s other brother, Chris Hemsworth, shared a group photo to commemorate Luke’s milestone birthday on Instagram at the time, revealing the clan had a 1920s-themed party in his honor.

The Thor actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, posed alongside the birthday boy and his wife, Samantha, as well as Liam and Brooks and the siblings’ parents, Craig and Leonie.

“Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!” Chris, 37, captioned the festive snap, which showed Brooks fitting nicely into the group.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor was first linked to Brooks in December 2019, after splitting from Miley Cyrus in August after eight months of marriage. Liam and Cyrus, 28, dated on and off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018.

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

As the couple faced the coronavirus pandemic together this year, a second source told Us in September that the pair are “going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay.”

The insider added: “Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”