There is no truth to reports that Diddy secretly married Dana Tran, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Diddy, 54, has never confirmed having a relationship with Tran, although the pair did welcome a baby, daughter Love, in December 2022. The rapper and entrepreneur is also dad to six other children: son Justin, 30, whom he shares with ex Misa Hylton, son Christian, 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 17, whom he shares with late ex Kim Porter, Porter’s son from a previous relationship, Quincy, 33, whom Diddy adopted, and daughter Chance, 17, whom he shares with ex Sarah Chapman.

Although Diddy, who is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations, recently deleted all photos and videos from his Instagram account, Tran still shares frequent photos of their daughter.

“I know Love is real, because we exist 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month alongside photos of her and Love snuggling.

Related: Diddy’s Family Guide: Meet His 7 Children and Their Mothers In addition to being a rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy is the proud dad to seven children. The rapper started his family in 1993 when he and fashion designer Misa Hylton welcomed a baby boy. Diddy later moved on with model Kim Porter. The twosome had an on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007, during which […]

Tran also celebrated the toddler’s half birthday in April.

“Time be still … my heart can’t take how fast this is all going 🥺 Happy 1 & 1/2 birthday to my BabyGirl,” she wrote alongside a video compilation of sweet moments with Love. “My only regret is not holding you more because everyone said I’d spoil you too much, there is no such thing!!! New moms HOLD THAT baby it goes by so so so fast. DADS/ Family/Friends take those random videos and pics of mom holding baby in that newborn stage even if mom says no cause I always felt a mess and said no to pics and now I have very few to look back on 🥺😩.”

Tran has not publicly addressed Diddy’s mounting legal woes. In March, law enforcement raided the musician’s homes in both Miami and Los Angeles in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy was not on the premises at the time and was not arrested or charged with a crime.

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, told Us in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

In addition to the raid, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for sexual assault and physical abuse in November 2023. Diddy denied the allegations and the suit was settled one day later. Other individuals have since come forward with their own allegations against Diddy, which he has denied.

Things got worse for Diddy in May when 2016 footage was obtained by CNN which showed him grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie, 37. He took to Instagram to apologize for his actions at the time, but has since deleted the video statement along with the rest of his posts.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in the clip. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in the video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab.”

Related: Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

Multiple stars spoke out against Diddy after the video was released. Kristin Chenoweth wrote via X that “there is no excuse” for Diddy’s “heartbreaking” treatment of Cassie while Maria Shriver said the “disturbing” video made her “want to throw up.” Diddy’s children, meanwhile, are standing by his side. Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie all shared Father’s Day tributes to their dad earlier this month.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS 💪🏾💙,” Justin wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a few throwback photos of the duo.

“Happy fathers day to the best dad in the worldddddd. We love u so much,” Jessie and D’Lila captioned a photo shared via their joint Instagram account.

Chance, meanwhile, said she loves her dad “endlessly” in her post, while Christian called Diddy “THE GREATEST.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

With reporting by Sarah Jones