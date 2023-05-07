A star-studded night. Diddy, Busta Rhymes and Fabolous surprised guests when they took the stage at American Express Presents Carbone Beach to perform for a celebrity-filled crowd on Friday, May 5.

Venus Williams, Dak Prescott, Luis Fonsi, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan and Damson Idris were among the stars to attend the second night of Major Food Group’s 4-night Supper Club in Miami.

On the red carpet, designer Tommy Hilfiger arrived with a pack of stylish young Hollywood stars, including Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, both of whom star on Netflix’s Outer Banks, and newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage. Cline hopped onto one of the staged vespas lining the red carpet as Appleton jumped in the photo behind her and playfully pretended to drive.

After the red carpet, attendees enjoyed a lavish cocktail hour featuring a 2,500-lb ice sculpture that was filled with raw bar delicacies as well as a standalone caviar bar and passed hors d’oeuvres from chef Mario Carbone.

The dinner service was also curated by Carbone (who created his namesake restaurant in New York City with Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick). Guests enjoyed an extravagant 4-course meal featuring signature dishes from his Italian hotspot in Greenwich Village.

After the over-the-top meal, Diddy made his grand entrance while performing “Victory.” All Carbone Beach shows are kept top secret, so guests were surprised and delighted. The rapper performed his biggest hits, including “Bad Boys for Life,” “I Need a Girl,” “Been Around the World,” “Diddy,” “Last Night” and “All About the Benjamins.”

Then, Diddy revealed that he wasn’t the only New York native taking the stage on Friday night. Fabolous joined Diddy to perform “Make Me Better” and “Say Aah.” Then, Diddy decided it was time to let guests in on another surprise and brought out Busta Rhymes, who performed “Pass the Courvoisier,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See Them” and “Look at Me Now.”

To finish the memorable show, Diddy jumped up on the main dining table and sang “Mo Money, Mo Problems” to the energized crowd while doing his signature Diddy Bop.