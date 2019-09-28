



Paying her respects. Duchess Meghan took time out of her royal visit to South Africa with Prince Harry and 4-month-old son Archie to honor a student who was killed in Cape Town.

Buckingham Palace confirms to Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex, 38, quietly paid tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana on Thursday, September 26, at the location where the 19-year-old was killed in August. Meghan tied a ribbon at the site in an effort to denounce gender-based violence.

The royal attempted to stay under the radar, wearing a white blouse and jeans with her hair down during the hush-hush outing.

Meghan, Harry, 35, and Archie arrived in the country on Monday, September 23, for their first official tour as a family. The Suits alum has focused on women’s issues during the trip, including self-defense for young girls and mother-to-child HIV transmission prevention.

The youngest member of the brood made a rare appearance on Wednesday, September 25, stepping out with his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The moment marked his first royal engagement. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, beamed as they introduced their son to the anti-apartheid campaigner.

Meghan also revealed some fun facts about Archie. “He likes to flirt,” she teased on Wednesday. She even called her firstborn by his nickname, “Bubba.”

The duke and duchess bragged about each other’s parenting expertise when sharing their strengths in a bonding exercise on Tuesday, September 24. “He’s the best dad,” Meghan noted, to which Harry responded, “Ah, she’s the best mum.”

Archie missed out on the first engagement of the visit thanks to jet lag. “He’s sleeping,” Harry told a royal watcher on Monday, noting that the baby boy was “not grouchy, just exhausted.”

Meghan, for her part, is thrilled to have their child along for the journey. “Even though [Meghan] has an amazing nanny, she hates leaving him at home for more than a couple of days,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month.

Another insider added that the two are taking the excursion “very seriously … to make sure that Archie remains safe and happy throughout.”

