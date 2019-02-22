Bridal bliss! Elle King is thrilled about her pal Miranda Lambert’s marriage to Brendan McLoughlin.

“Oh, I’m so happy for her,” the 29-year-old, who runs in the same country music circle as Lambert, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 20. “I haven’t spoken to her. I saw it on social media. I was so excited for her. She deserves love, everybody deserves love and I’m happy for her.”

The “Tin Man” singer made headlines on Saturday, February 16, after announcing she secretly wed McLoughlin, 27.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside two photos of her nuptials with the NYPD police officer. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me. #the one.”

Although King has yet to meet Lambert’s new man, she knows that the newlyweds are meant to be. “I love how she did it in secret and then she told people on her time and on her terms,” the “Ex’s & Oh’s” songstress noted. “I’m like, ‘OK girl.’ Good for her.”

Lambert’s happy news also surprised her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, whom she split from in 2015 after four years of marriage. “Blake found out about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” a source previously told Us. “Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her husband. Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

After separating from the Voice coach, 42, Lambert went on to date Anderson East from December 2015 to April 2018 and musician Evan Felker from April to August. As for Shelton, the “Ol’ Red” singer moved on with Gwen Stefani in November 2015 and the duo are getting more serious.

An insider exclusively Us in January that Shelton and Stefani, 49, “are going to be announcing their engagement very soon” and the “Sweet Escape” songstress thinks about the couple’s future “all the time.”

