Precious memories. Linda Thompson offered a glimpse at the time she spent with ex Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, when she was a child.

Thompson, 72, took to social media on Wednesday, March 29, to share photos of the late Lisa Marie when she was younger.

“Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos,” she wrote via Instagram alongside several snaps of the musician. “Little ‘Yisa Marisa’ as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth.”

The beauty pageant winner, who dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976, recalled the bond she formed with Lisa Marie, writing, “She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart.”

Thompson went on to praise Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough — whom the “Over Me” singer shared with first husband Danny Keough — for her recent accomplishments.

“I don’t know how many of you are watching – or have binge watched like I did – @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa’s daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven’t you must! It is fantastic!!” she continued, referring to Keough’s hit Prime Video series. “There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa’s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.💜👏🙏🏻🌹.”

Thompson’s sweet tribute to Lisa Marie comes three months after her death. Us confirmed in January that Lisa Marie was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, paramedics were able to help the songwriter regain a pulse and took her to a nearby hospital where she ultimately passed away at age 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, who shared Lisa Marie with Elvis, said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Thompson, for her part, addressed the tragic loss, writing via Instagtam, “My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥.”

Lisa Marie is survived by three daughters: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Ahead of her death, the actress mourned the loss of son Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Following her passing, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter honored her mother by sharing the last photo they took together, writing via Instagram after the funeral, “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama.”