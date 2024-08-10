Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey continue to fuel dating rumors with their latest outing.

Ratajkowski, 33, was spotted chatting with Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze), 29, backstage at the Z100 Summer Bash on Thursday, August 8. According to Instagram footage shared by the radio station, Ratajowski and Shaboozey both wore sunglasses as they chatted.

Shaboozey performed at the New York City music festival on Thursday while Ratajkowski was seen dancing in the crowd during the set.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Shaboozey have publicly addressed their connection as multiple outlets recently reported that they are casually getting to know each other.

Ratajkowski has been single since 2023. She was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester, between 2018 and 2022.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” the actress recalled during a March 2023 episode of the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK. I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Bear-McClard, 37, has not publicly discussed their divorce. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, moved on with the likes of Harry Styles and Eric André.

In April 2023, the actress detailed how her love life has changed since the split.

“Sex is real for me. Sex is very relaxing to me,” she said during an appearance on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life. You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”

According to Ratajkowski, she was looking for a partner who could show her a “good time” and a “nice night.”

“Right now, it’s just fun,” she quipped of her love life. “I’m really enjoying it. I’m trying to dodge the cuffs [of being in a committed relationship], that’s the hard part. I think a lot of men are very lonely and want a relationship more than they will ever say.”

Shaboozey, for his part, has also been candid about his past relationships.

“Honestly, that’s probably been my biggest weakness, falling in love,” he told MTV in June. “It slows me down.”