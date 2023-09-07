Emily Ratajkowski has a message for people in their 20s who are getting divorced.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Ratajkowski began in an August 2023 TikTok video. “Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30.”

The model, who split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 at the age of 31, explained that getting divorced young means you’re still “hot” while “figuring out what you want to do with your life … having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Ratajowski made the comments one day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from 27-year-old Sophie Turner, leading some fans to believe the video was a subtle message of support for the Game of Thrones alum.

Ratajkowski, who welcomed her and Bear McClard’s son, Sylvester Apollo, in 2021, wrapped up the TikTok by telling young, newly divorced women: “Congratulations.”

Keep scrolling to see 10 stars who qualify for Ratajkowskis’s “chic” 20-something-divorcee club: