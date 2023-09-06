The show must go on for Miley Cyrus, despite difficult life changes in her personal life.

In her latest “Used to Be Young” TikTok recap video, the 30-year-old singer reflected on the decision to end her marriage to Liam Hemsworth amid career milestones.

“So, Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to [no longer] be married really came from a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years,” Cyrus said in the video uploaded on Wednesday, September 6. “But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

Cyrus noted that “the day of the show” was the same day that she “decided” to break up. “That was another moment that the work, the performance [and] the character came first,” she explained. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case that the human comes first.”

The Endless Summer Vacation signer and Hemsworth, now 33, met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song when they were cast as love interests Ronnie and Will.

“Liam was a part of that final three [to land the role] and I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time,” Cyrus recalled in a separate “Used to Be Young” TikTok video late last month. “The chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”

After dating on and off following Last Song production, Hemsworth proposed in June 2012. While Cyrus and Hemsworth briefly called off their engagement in 2013, they reunited three years later. The duo wed in December 2018 at their Tennessee home before separating in 2019. Cyrus and the Australia native finalized their divorce in January 2020.

In the years following their breakup, Cyrus — who has since moved on with drummer Maxx Morando — has used their past relationship as musical inspiration. Many songs off her latest album Endless Summer Vacation, which dropped in January, have several allusions to Hemsworth and the nature of their split. (Cyrus has not confirmed if Hemsworth inspired the songs.)

Despite shady songs allegedly penned about her ex-husband, Cyrus does not regret their marriage.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she told British Vogue in a May profile. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Hemsworth, for his part, has since found love with Gabriella Brooks.