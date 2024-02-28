Emma Stone and Dave McCary turned their work event into a date night.

Stone, 35, and McCary, 38, attended a screening of Problemista, a surrealist comedy they produced, on Tuesday, February 27, where they posed for photos on the red carpet with fellow producer Ali Herting. Stone rocked a black dress while McCary wore a white shirt, a blazer and matching pants.

The outing comes days after McCary accompanied Stone to the SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24, where she was nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor category for her role in Poor Things. Stone lost but was all smiles when Lily Gladstone accepted her trophy for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Stone has been making more public appearances — with McCary by her side — since she returned to acting. The actress took a break from the spotlight after she and McCary welcomed their first child, daughter Louise, in 2021.

The pair met in December 2016 during her stint as a host on Saturday Night Live. Three years later, they got engaged and secretly tied the knot in 2020. After Stone gave birth, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that having a baby brought the duo “closer in a way” they never expected.

Stone later opened up about becoming a parent, telling U.K.’s Lorraine in May 2021, “It’s very, very exciting. I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year.”

A second insider recently shared with Us how Stone has adjusted to being a working mother.

“For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” the source said in September 2023. “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her.”

According to the insider, Stone has her husband’s full support about returning to acting.

“They love their little family. Louise has brought them so much joy and they’re growing and learning every day,” the source continued. “They’re in this together. Emma still has the Hollywood ambition and drive and determination to do her best work and it keeps her going, and she believes doing what she loves will also make her a better mom.”

Three months later, Stone gave McCary a shout-out after hosting Saturday Night Live for a fifth time.

“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband here at SNL,” she gushed in her monologue. “I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”

The camera then panned to SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels. “I love you so much, honey,” Stone quipped before blowing a kiss toward Michaels, 79.