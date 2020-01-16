Worried for her. Farrah Abraham shared her opinion on former Teen Mom OG costar Amber Portwood’s new relationship with boyfriend Dimitri Garcia.

“Everyone’s on block, but I think that’s best because I do hear, like, people are still dating wrong,” Abraham, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively at Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference earlier this month. “I do hear people are not making wise choices and that’s kind of scary.”

The Ex on the Beach alum pointed out that she has been in similar situations but she draws a line. “I do date out of the country, I do do these amazing things, but I’m not having someone come from another country with no Green Card living with me,” she noted. “I mean, there’s scary elements to that. I think we all need to be aware of that.”

Abraham added: “I’m not trying to hate on Amber, but I’m actually concerned for her safety. … There’s some worries there.”

Us confirmed on January 9 that Portwood, 29, has a new boyfriend following her split from Andrew Glennon. “Amber is dating him,” a source said. “Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

Things are only getting started for the Europe native and the MTV star. “She’s just getting to know him,” the insider revealed. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Portwood split from Glennon, 35, in July 2019 after her arrest for domestic battery. The couple, who began dating in July 2017, “were having a disagreement” when she hit him, according to a police spokesperson. She was ordered to probation in October 2019 upon agreeing to a plea deal.

The Never Too Late author shares son James, 20 months, with Glennon and daughter Leah, 11, with ex Gary Shirley.

Abraham, for her part, told Us that she is “super single.” Despite her lack of relationship, she offered her advice for the Teen Mom cast. “I always hope for the best for them,” she insisted. “I really feel like I have learned so much about dating outside of the show. Like, when I left the show, I needed a break. I needed someone to not security blanket me. I needed to cut off bad relationships, and I’ve invested in myself by reading good dating books.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane