Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham had condemnations for former costar Amber Portwood and Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, saying both women are failures as mothers.

On Thursday, July 11, TMZ asked Abraham, 28, about Evans’ claim that husband David Eason’s admitted killing of the family dog — which got Evans, 27, fired from Teen Mom 2 and temporarily cost the couple custody of their children — was a publicity stunt.

Abraham didn’t hold back. “No, that’s not a publicity stunt to kill an animal, and she should not be with a man who’s like that,” the Ex on the Beach star said. “And for her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she’s a failure as a mom. … I don’t think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum said it’s “the same way with Amber,” after Portwood was arrested on domestic battery charges on July 5 following an altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“They failed as mothers,” Abraham, who was fired from Teen Mom in October 2017, told the site. “The end.”

The reality star also criticized both women in a TMZ interview earlier that day: “I’m not trying to be mean, but I pretty much saw [Amber’s arrest] coming because Amber doesn’t have custody of [her daughter] Leah,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure, even though she’s doing her hardest to be a great mom and have a new opportunity to being a mom, she’s probably lost custody of her new child and she’s just not good in relationships. And, I don’t know, still being on Teen Mom maybe hasn’t made her tougher or [made her learn] her lesson.”

She continued: “Amber has always sought help, and how much help do you need? I think she just needs to eliminate the things that are making her angry, which is a relationship [and] maybe the production she works on.”

In the same interview, Abraham accused Evans of choosing a “bad relationship” over her kids. “I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she continued. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots dogs … I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that. So, I’m teaching my daughter better and we’re living our lives.”

